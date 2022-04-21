Advertisement

Kansas man gets probation for role in Capitol insurrection

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Mary's, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, a...
Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Mary's, Kansas, was sentenced to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.(US Court Documents)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 32-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to two years of probation for participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, Kansas, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.

The Kansas City Star reports federal prosecutors said Rebegila went into the U.S. Capitol twice that day and entered two offices. He was not accused of any violence or property destruction while in the Capitol.

Rebegila apologized for his actions. He is the third of eight Kansans charged after the insurrection to be sentenced. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

