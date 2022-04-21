Potentially life-saving Narcan available for free through program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There is no way to stop overdose deaths, but there is a way to try to prevent them. That way is a medication called Narcan.

Krista Machado with Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action, DCCCA said a program was started to get Narcan to anyone in Kansas who wants it, at no cost. Narcan is an opioid-overdose reversal drug that counteracts the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose. It’s often administered with a spray into the nose.

To get Narcan through the program, Machado said all you have to do is go to DCCCA’s website, https://www.dccca.org/ and fill out some basic information. The medication is then shipped to your home or organization. Machado said even if you don’t think you need Narcan, it could end up saving a life, whether that be someone you know or a stranger.

“It could happen to anyone and you could be walking down the street and see someone (overdosing on opioids), so anyone could encounter an overdose,” Machado said. “So (in) an ideal world, everyone would have [Narcan},”

The surge in opioid overdoses, especially with fentanyl, is prompting Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies to carry the life-saving medication.

