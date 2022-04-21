Push for legalizing marijuana in Kansas continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April 20, “4-20,” means sales and deals at many Wichita area CBD shops like Shaman Botanicals where the day came with a deal for customers to get four products for 20% off. Depending on what lawmakers in Topeka decide during next week’s veto session of the Kansas Legislature, in years to come, “4-20,” could mean deals on medical marijuana.

Tom James and his wife opened Shaman Botanicals in 2018 when Kansas lawmakers legalized CBD. Since then, James has seen the amount of acceptance and support for it grow and sees a similar future for medical marijuana.

“People are figuring it out. I mean, 70 percent of people in this state are ready to have legalized marijuana,” James said.

That could happen soon for Kansas. Lawmakers at the Statehouse could vote next week on a Senate bill legalizing THC. But even supporters say, for many legislators, it’s not a top priority.

“It’s a controversial bill in a lot of ways, and there’s a lot of members that don’t want to vote on it,” James said.

Retailers like James are watching closely because even if marijuana is legalized in Kansas, consideration will follow on what kind of restrictions are put on it

Regardless of regulations, this is the closes the legislature has ever come to legalizing marijuana in Kansas. And if it doesn’t happen this year, James, and legislators like Senator Robert Olson, from Olathe, say it’s only a matter of time.

“We’re gonna have a bill whether we like it or not in Kansas,” Olson said. “Let’s make it the right bill.”

Restrictions would include limitations like only being able to sell THC in oils, patches, or edible. Smoking marijuana would still be illegal. Sen. Olson said if legislation to legalize medical marijuana passes this year, it likely will be the last bill passed in the session.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.