Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today

More storms on Friday and Saturday
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of producing large hail, up to golf ball size, and perhaps a tornado.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another gloomy morning in the metro area with low clouds and drizzle. Expect skies to partially clear this afternoon allowing temperatures to top out in the upper 70s.

While the risk of storms between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. this evening is small, any storm that forms (over central Kansas) could become severe, capable of producing large hail, up to golf ball size, and perhaps a tornado.

storm outlook
storm outlook(kwch)

We will be in between storm systems on Friday, but we have a different weather worry. Strong winds from the south gusting to over 50 mph will create extreme to possibly catastrophic wildfire conditions. Those same winds will also push temperatures into the 80s and 90s.

A cold front will begin moving across the state on Friday night setting the stage for severe storms over central and western Kansas. The threat of strong to severe storms will move east on Saturday. While wind and hail are possible during the afternoon and evening, heavy rain is the main concern for Saturday night.

Some lingering showers are possible Sunday morning, but the bigger story will be a cooler, brisk breeze from the north and highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Areas of drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 15-25; gusty. High: 77.

Tonight: Evening storms, possibly severe. Wind: SE 15-25; gusty. Low: 65.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warm, and very windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. High: 85.

Sat: Low: 64. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon/evening storms.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 69. Clearing skies, breezy, cooler.

Mon: Low: 41. High: 65. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 40. High: 73. Sunny, milder.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 78. Mostly sunny and breezy.

