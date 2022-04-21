Where’s Shane? At Exploration Place for ‘Health Inside Out’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shane was at Exploration Place on Thursday checking out the new permanent exhibit, Health Inside Out, which encourages health education and health care workforce development.

More than three years in the making, the 3,500-square-foot, $1.5 million addition includes 16 hands-on interactive experiences, including:

Whack-a-Virus – a pandemic-inspired version of Whack-a-Mole

Emotional Roller Coaster – a motion-based simulator exploring mental health themes

Health Heroes – educational play inside a real EMS helicopter (donated by Bell)

Skeleton Mirror – an augmented reality look at your own skeleton

What’s My Job? – a wheel of fortune encouraging health care career exploration

Operation – a life-sized version of the classic children’s game

Nutrition Skee-ball – where points are scored for healthy eating

That’s Too Loud – an interactive scream booth that teaches hearing protection

Giant Eye – where guests control the movement of a 6-foot diameter eyeball

Everybody Move - an augmented reality game encouraging exercise and heart health

Exploration Place is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and through 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. For more information, visit www.exploration.org.

