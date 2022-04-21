Where’s Shane? At Exploration Place for ‘Health Inside Out’
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Shane was at Exploration Place on Thursday checking out the new permanent exhibit, Health Inside Out, which encourages health education and health care workforce development.
More than three years in the making, the 3,500-square-foot, $1.5 million addition includes 16 hands-on interactive experiences, including:
- Whack-a-Virus – a pandemic-inspired version of Whack-a-Mole
- Emotional Roller Coaster – a motion-based simulator exploring mental health themes
- Health Heroes – educational play inside a real EMS helicopter (donated by Bell)
- Skeleton Mirror – an augmented reality look at your own skeleton
- What’s My Job? – a wheel of fortune encouraging health care career exploration
- Operation – a life-sized version of the classic children’s game
- Nutrition Skee-ball – where points are scored for healthy eating
- That’s Too Loud – an interactive scream booth that teaches hearing protection
- Giant Eye – where guests control the movement of a 6-foot diameter eyeball
- Everybody Move - an augmented reality game encouraging exercise and heart health
Exploration Place is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and through 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. For more information, visit www.exploration.org.
