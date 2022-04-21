Advertisement

WPD says missing girl found safe

KWCH Eyewitness News 12
KWCH Eyewitness News 12(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:48 AM CDT
UPDATE: WPD says she has been found safe.

———―—————

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are asking for your help locating a 10-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Police say 10-year-old Lily LeAnne Lester was last seen near the 2600 block of South West Street.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a pink collar and three different colored horses on the front, black or blue jeans and cowboy boots. She also could be wearing a pink Realtree camo hoodie. She is 4′10″ and weighs around 75 lbs.

Police ask if you see her or know where she is, call 911.

