$1 million Mega Millions ticket from June 2021 finally claimed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from the June 1, 2021 drawing has finally been claimed. The winning numbers in the June 1, 2021 Mega Millions drawing were 7 – 11 – 33 – 58 – 63 and Mega Ball 23.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said they have a habit of forgetting to check their tickets the day after the drawing. That is how this winning ticket went unclaimed for so long. The winning ticket was sold at Jump Start on Andover Road. The retailer is eligible for a $1,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“I stack my tickets up in the kitchen, and I can go months sometimes without remembering to check them if the jackpot isn’t hit,” the winner said. “Finally my sister got on my case about how the prizes could expire, so she went through and checked them for me. That’s when she found the big winning ticket.”

Time was starting to run out for the winner to claim their prize. For draw games like Mega Millions, players have 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim a prize. That means that the million-dollar prize would have expired in about six weeks.

