Hard-50 sentence upheld in 2018 murders of Wichita couple

Florida man sentenced to life for 2018 murders of Wichita couple
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld two consecutive hard-50 life terms for Michael Fowler, who was convicted in 2020 for the 2018 murders of a Wichita couple in Barton County.

The sentence was upheld on unanimous opinion after an appeal from Fowler, who claimed that the Barton County District Court abused its discretion by refusing to grant a downward departure sentence, or a penalty lower than the minimum sentence. The court determined that mitigating factors brought by Fowler did not constitute “substantial and compelling reasons to depart from the statutory minimum sentence.”

Fowler, a Florida native, was convicted, along with two other people, of the murders of Sonny and Pauline Carpenter. In December 2018, Fowler testified during the preliminary hearing for Kimberly Younger, a 52-year-old Florida woman accused of leading the group involved in the Carpenters’ deaths. In Barton County District Court, Fowler testified that he was dating Younger for years before the murders, but thought her real name was Jenna Roberts. Fowler says he received Facebook messages from a man named Frank Zaitchik, telling him to commit murder as an initiation into a carnival mafia.

Fowler and Van Buren police said Younger posed as Zaitchik and messaged others to kill the Carpenters on the fairgrounds in Great Bend, where the couple was a vendor. Investigators say Younger used two other aliases. Fowler testified they chose the Carpenters as targets for the crime because they would be easy targets. Investigators said they also found the gun used to kill the Carpenters in Youngers’ backpack.

