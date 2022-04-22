KCC alerts utility customers to expect continued high energy costs

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is alerting consumers that energy prices are expected to remain high for the foreseeable future based on current national forecasts. This will likely increase the cost to cool homes and businesses this summer and heat them this winter.

Natural gas prices have increased to rates not seen since 2008, and electricity prices have gone up as well. The KCC says these numbers can fluctuate, but the predictions are on the rise, especially in the colder, winter months when people tend to use more energy because of colder temperatures.

The KCC says now is the time to take steps to weatherize your home and make energy efficiency investments if you are able.

“Our role is to be an information source and to help people understand what’s coming and hopefully we can all do as much as we can in terms of conservation and energy efficiency to lessen the impact for everybody,” said Justin Grady is the chief of Revenue Requirements and Cost Service & Finance for the KCC.

For those unable to adjust to the rising cost of energy, the KCC says help is available by visiting https://kcc.ks.gov/public-affairs-and-consumer-protection/utility-weatherization-related-assistance-programs.

“We have a lot of people right now who are having difficulty in paying their energy bills, and on our website we do have a link to assistance programs throughout the state, you can click on your area of the state to see what your options are,” said Linda Berry, the KCC Director of Public Affairs.

The Commission has launched an online resource to provide additional information, help consumers minimize the impact, and find financial and weatherization assistance. The information is available at https://kcc.ks.gov/consumer-alert-spring-2022

