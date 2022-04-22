Koch Industries subsidiary shutting down plants in Russia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Koch Industries is asking employees of one of its subsidiaries, Guardian Glass, to shut down two plants in Russia.

In a statement on the company’s website, President and COO Dave Robertson says “sanctions announced in early April, combined with the Russian government’s response and other sanctions, have made conditions untenable for a guardian to continue operations in Russia. As a result, Guardian asked its Russian employees to shut down the two glass plants.”

Robertson goes on to say that Russian authorities have warned plant employees that they will be prosecuted and imprisoned if they follow through with any shutdown activities.

Koch and Guardian say they are working on an exit strategy to ensure the safety of plant employees.

Read Robertson’s full statement below:-

Since the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine earlier this year, I’ve kept you apprised of our response given that Guardian Glass has approximately 600 employees at its two glass plants in Russia. Our primary focus has been on the safety of employees.

Sanctions announced in early April, combined with the Russian government’s response and other actions, have made conditions untenable for Guardian to continue operations in Russia. As a result, Guardian asked its Russian employees to shut down the two glass plants. When made aware of this plan, Russian authorities repeated earlier warnings that local Guardian employees would violate Russian law and be prosecuted and imprisoned if they followed through with any shutdown activities, further reinforcing our concerns for employees’ safety.

Therefore, Guardian is working with its local management team to find an exit strategy that maintains our commitment to employees’ safety and does not result in the Russian government taking over the plants and financially benefiting from them. All other Koch companies, none with operating assets in Russia, have ended or are ending business activities there.

As a company and as individuals, we have consistently condemned Russia’s action and remain united in support of all employees and others who are harmed by this terrible war.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.