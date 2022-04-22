Chair flys out of truck bed, smashes patrol cruiser
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (KWCH) - Vermont State Police are reminding drivers that state law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times. State police shared a video of what can happen when a load is not secured.
Dashcam video captured the moment a chair flew out of the bed of a pickup and smashed into a trooper’s patrol cruiser.
State police said the trooper was not hurt, but the cruiser sustained significant damage. The driver of the pickup received a ticket for having an unsecured load.
