Chair flys out of truck bed, smashes patrol cruiser

WATERBURY, Vt. (KWCH) - Vermont State Police are reminding drivers that state law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times. State police shared a video of what can happen when a load is not secured.

Dashcam video captured the moment a chair flew out of the bed of a pickup and smashed into a trooper’s patrol cruiser.

State police said the trooper was not hurt, but the cruiser sustained significant damage. The driver of the pickup received a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Early Thursday afternoon, an unsecured chair flew out of the back of a pickup truck headed south on I-89 in South... Posted by Vermont State Police on Friday, April 22, 2022

