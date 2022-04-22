Advertisement

Chair flys out of truck bed, smashes patrol cruiser

Vermont State Police shared video showing the moment an unsecured chair flew out of the bed of...
Vermont State Police shared video showing the moment an unsecured chair flew out of the bed of a truck and smashed into a trooper's patrol cruiser.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022
WATERBURY, Vt. (KWCH) - Vermont State Police are reminding drivers that state law requires loads in motor vehicles to be properly secured at all times. State police shared a video of what can happen when a load is not secured.

Dashcam video captured the moment a chair flew out of the bed of a pickup and smashed into a trooper’s patrol cruiser.

State police said the trooper was not hurt, but the cruiser sustained significant damage. The driver of the pickup received a ticket for having an unsecured load.

Posted by Vermont State Police on Friday, April 22, 2022

