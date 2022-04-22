Advertisement

Man killed after dog bite in south Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a fatal dog bite that happened Wednesday in south Wichita.

The bite killed 38-year-old Cyrus Talkington of Matfield Green, Kan., and happened just after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 37th St. S. Talkington was bitten by a dog, with which he was familiar, on the property. He became unresponsive and died at the hospital.

Police say Talkington was outside talking with his friend and their dogs when one of the dogs bit Talkington on the arm and the leg after his friend went back into the house. Witnesses attempted to get the dog away from Talkington, but he was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

Police believe the cause of death is a medical condition brought on by stress from the dog bite.

