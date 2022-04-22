Advertisement

Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC

Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.(WJLA via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in northwest Washington, D.C., and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an “active threat.”

Dozens of law enforcement officers are responding to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. The incident is just down the road from Howard University Law School.

Authorities said the three shooting victims included two men and a juvenile female. The Metropolitan Police Department is warning people who live in the nearby neighborhoods of Cleveland Park and Van Ness to shelter in place.

The University of the District of Columbia, which is located nearby, went into lockdown, telling students and staff to shelter and stay in place. In a tweet, the college said there was an “active shooting incident near student housing” and the suspect remained at large.

Video posted on Twitter captured the sound of bursts of rapid gunfire.

A slew of law enforcement officials and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The U.S. Secret Service said its officers were aiding police in the search and at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts

Latest News

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Alan Barnes, 50, and Angela Lucille...
Husband, wife charged with murder of wife’s grandmother
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says
E-waste
Sedgwick County hosts free electronic waste event