Advertisement

Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enters transfer portal

Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr., left, pulls the ball away from Missouri's Jarron Coleman,...
Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr., left, pulls the ball away from Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State point guard Craig Porter Jr. has become the latest Shocker basketball player to enter the transfer portal.

Porter started 24 of the 25 games he played in 2021-22 and averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He scored in double figures eight times, including four of WSU’s final seven games.

If current portal residents Dexter Dennis, Qua Grant, Morris Udeze, Ricky Council IV and Porter all transfer to new schools, Kenny Pohto will be the only Shocker returner who scored last season. Tyson Etienne, WSU’s leading scorer, declared for the NBA draft this week. Monzy Jackson, Joe Pleasant and Chaunce Jenkins have all found new homes.

Joining Pohto are Jalen Ricks and Isaac Abidde, who redshirted last season. The Shockers have dipped into the transfer portal to add former Andover Central star Xavier Bell from Drexel, along with Quincy Ballard from Florida State and Alabama’s James Rojas.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Thursday morning in a crash on I-135 and 53rd St. N.
Woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-135, north of Wichita
Wichita police say a man died Thursday morning after he suffered a medical condition and his...
Man dies after vehicle crashes into Arkansas River
A man returned to his central Topeka home after taking his daughter to the bus stop Wednesday...
Man returns home, finds unknown woman in kitchen making cereal
If storms pop up over central Kansas Thursday evening, they could become severe capable of...
Risk of severe weather through weekend begins today
Wichita Police Department badge
Report: WPD officers not given appropriate discipline for misconduct, texts

Latest News

The Wind Surge played their first Thursday night game as their alternate identity name ‘Turbo...
Playing as ‘Turbo Tubs,’ Wichita Wind Surge continue hot streak in dominant win
Tayton Klein
Andover High School student tumbles into first place in 300m hurdles
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) is fouled as he brings the ball up against Wichita State...
Shocker guard Ricky Council IV enters transfer portal, Tyson Etienne going pro
Andover High School senior Tayton Klein tumbled into first place on Wednesday during the 300m...
Andover High School student tumbles into first place in 300m hurdles