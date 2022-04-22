Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enters transfer portal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State point guard Craig Porter Jr. has become the latest Shocker basketball player to enter the transfer portal.

Porter started 24 of the 25 games he played in 2021-22 and averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He scored in double figures eight times, including four of WSU’s final seven games.

Thank you shocker nation and Coach Brown for believing in me and allowing me the opportunity to showcase my talents. I will always remember my time in Wichita and the lifelong relationships I’ve made over my 2 years. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal〽️ pic.twitter.com/IBJ4y0UijW — craig porter (@craigporter0) April 22, 2022

If current portal residents Dexter Dennis, Qua Grant, Morris Udeze, Ricky Council IV and Porter all transfer to new schools, Kenny Pohto will be the only Shocker returner who scored last season. Tyson Etienne, WSU’s leading scorer, declared for the NBA draft this week. Monzy Jackson, Joe Pleasant and Chaunce Jenkins have all found new homes.

Joining Pohto are Jalen Ricks and Isaac Abidde, who redshirted last season. The Shockers have dipped into the transfer portal to add former Andover Central star Xavier Bell from Drexel, along with Quincy Ballard from Florida State and Alabama’s James Rojas.

