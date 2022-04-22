Advertisement

Sedgwick County hosts free electronic waste event

E-waste
E-waste(WABI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host a free electronic waste event over two weekends in April.

The 2022 residential collection will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21-23 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28-30; the event will be held at the Sedgwick County West Yard, 4701 S. West St.

Sedgwick County residents may bring items such as computers, laptops, printers, televisions, cell phones, batteries, tablets, network devices (routers, modems, etc.), VCRs, DVD players, video games, scanners, fax machines, and more to the collection free of charge for recycling or proper disposal.

A complete list of the accepted items can be found below.

The collection is intended for individual households and businesses, excluding those selling electronics.

