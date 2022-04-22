Weather Alert: Severe storms over western Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that thunderstorm chances over western Kansas tonight will shift east into Saturday.

Storms over western Kansas could produce very large hail and damaging wind gusts this evening. Later tonight, another line of storms could develop and move east. These storms will be capable mainly of damaging wind gusts.

Some of this activity could linger into Saturday morning over central and eastern Kansas, though the storms will weaken as they move farther east.

One final round of scattered storms will develop along a cold front for areas southeast of the Kansas Turnpike Saturday evening. Any storms that develop could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging winds.

Saturday will be another windy day with south and southwest winds gusting over 40 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to near 80 for most of the state. Northwest Kansas will be cooler with highs closer to 70.

Storm chances will shift south of Kansas on Sunday. Cooler weather will settle in behind the cold front with highs falling back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The winds will be lighter for most of the state.

A quieter weather pattern will continue into early next week with highs in the 60s and 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy. Wind: S 25-35; gusty. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Isolated AM showers/storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Low: 48.

Sun: High: 73 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 67 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 39 Sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 49 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 62 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.