Where’s Shane? At the Wichita Women’s Fair

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, Shane is at Century II Expo Hall for the Wichita Women’s Fair.

The event features 300 exhibits from shopping to learning about the latest in home decor, health, apparel and cooking. You can also get a manicure, a facial and even botox.

This is the 24th year of the fair. Organizers spend an entire year putting it together. And, if you think this event is just for the ladies...think again.

“We have seen more and more couples, attend the Women’s Fair together. I used to say it’s 15,000 women and a few reluctant men, but now, the men are stepping up because there’s plenty to do. This show we have a knife person, sporting knives, we have chill and reel, which is a coozy for your beer that has a fishing line attached to it so that you throw it out, and you drink it back,” said Wichita Women’s Fair co-owner Sari Schrephferman.

The Wichita Women's Fair takes place this weekend at Century II Expo Hall.

The event takes place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Times and tickets can be found by visiting https://www.womensfair.com/

