Wichita teachers union reaches tentative contract agreements with SEIU, BOE

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Representatives from United Teachers of Wichita and Service Employees International Union (Local 513) for Classified and the Uniformed Security Officers and Security Dispatchers groups have reached tentative contract agreements with the Wichita Board of Education for the 2022-23 school year.

Highlights of the UTW contract are a 1.75 percent salary schedule improvement, steps, tracks and longevity for years of experience, additional education and years of service and bonuses for eligible employees in December 2022 and May 2023.

SEIU classified employees would receive a 1.1 percent salary schedule improvement, longevity steps and bonuses. Conference release dates will be removed from the list of restricted days that personal business/leave can be taken.

The SEIU safety services contract includes similar language, plus holiday pay structure updated for staff that work on the actual holiday as opposed to the BOE-recognized holiday.

