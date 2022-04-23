Advertisement

Cooler Sunday with lighter winds

Still gusty over northern Kansas, but lighter winds elsewhere
Wind forecast Sunday afternoon. Winds will still be gusty over northern Kansas.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will turn cooler on Sunday behind a cold front as gusty winds diminish for some parts of Kansas.

A few thunderstorms will be possible this evening and early tonight along the cold front for areas southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Any storms that develop could be severe with a threat of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Lighter winds are expected over southern Kansas on Sunday, but northern Kansas will have another day of gusty conditions. It will be cooler behind the front with highs in the 60s for western Kansas to near 70 for eastern Kansas.

Cooler weather will continue to settle in on Monday with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 60s during the afternoon. The winds will be light statewide.

We will quickly warm through the mid to late part of the week ahead with highs returning to the 70s and 80s. Our next chance of storms will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The threat of severe weather appears low at this time.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SW/N 10-20; diminishing. Low: 47

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 42

Mon: High: 65 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 71 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 46 Increasing clouds and windy; scattered storms late overnight.

Thu: High: 80 Low: 57 Scattered AM storms, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 61 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

