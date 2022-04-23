Advertisement

Gofundme organized for I-135 deadly crash victim

Gofundme for Robin Buckman.
Gofundme for Robin Buckman.(Miranda Hinkel)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Gofundme page has been organized for Robin Buckman, who was killed in a crash on I-135 near 53rd St. N. on Thursday.

Miranda Hinkel, a family friend, organized the page with a $10,000 goal for covering funeral expenses. Hinkel said Buckman “was a loving mom, grandmother and many more roles. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her love and caring nature.”

Buckman was killed as she was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135. Her vehicle was struck by a Ford F350 traveling south.

