Gofundme organized for I-135 deadly crash victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Gofundme page has been organized for Robin Buckman, who was killed in a crash on I-135 near 53rd St. N. on Thursday.

Miranda Hinkel, a family friend, organized the page with a $10,000 goal for covering funeral expenses. Hinkel said Buckman “was a loving mom, grandmother and many more roles. She will be dearly missed and remembered for her love and caring nature.”

Buckman was killed as she was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135. Her vehicle was struck by a Ford F350 traveling south.

