Kansas high schoolers getting first ‘normal’ prom in 3 years

For students, prom can be a morale booster nearing the end of a school year that brought a closer return to "normal."
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With many of the COVID-19 restrictions that limited gatherings over the past couple years, high schoolers across Kansas are getting to experience their first “normal” proms since 2019. For several schools in the state, prom night is Saturday, April 23.

This prom season, Dress Gallery Bridal and Prom Shop is among businesses hard at work.

“From last year to this year, we have doubled the amount of dresses that we have sold and then, my prom tux rentals have increased by 35 to 40 percent this year,” Dress Gallery Consultant Allison Adams said.

Adams described the experience this year as “a whirlwind.”

“Last year, people didn’t know if they were going to have prom, so it was kinda just like we had stock and what we had is what we had,” she said. But this year, it was like, there is all these new trends, people are actually going to prom this year. It was like having three years of prom crammed into one.”

Derby High School junior Aisling Coleman is among Wichita area students looking forward to the springtime formal party this weekend.

“Mainly just being able to hang out with my friends and have fun,” she said.

Prom season is also impacting restaurants like George’s French Bistro, so much so that reservations for Saturday are booked.

“Yea, we have staffed up a little bit,” George’s French Bistro Manager Ben Schultz said. “But again, like I said, we are always very busy and it is a great thing, but having that extra set of hands, a couple of people come in to make sure that we offer the service.”

For students, prom can be a morale booster nearing the end of a school year that brought a closer return to “normal” as the COVID-19 pandemic has officially shifted to an endemic in Kansas.

“[Prom] is something that is special and not a lot of people have been able to do it for the past couple of years,” Schultz said. “So, I’d like them to be able to come out and enjoy this great experience”

If you’re out in the Wichita area Saturday night, you may notice a lot of prom-goers. Schools in the Wichita metro including Andover and Kapaun Mount Carmel are hosting proms Saturday.

