Nijel Pack chooses Miami

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former K-State star Nijel Pack has chosen to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Hurricanes next season.

Pack, one of the more sought after names to enter the transfer portal after a stellar sophomore season in Manhattan, made the announcement via social media on Saturday.

The 1st Team All-Big 12 selection averaged 17 points a game for the Wildcats, adding close to 4 rebounds a contest.

It has also been reported that Pack has signed a NIL deal with LifeWallet worth $800,000 over the course of the next two seasons and a car.

