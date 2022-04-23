Advertisement

Nijel Pack chooses Miami

Former K-State sharp shooter finds new home
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former K-State star Nijel Pack has chosen to take his talents to South Beach and join the Miami Hurricanes next season.

Pack, one of the more sought after names to enter the transfer portal after a stellar sophomore season in Manhattan, made the announcement via social media on Saturday.

The 1st Team All-Big 12 selection averaged 17 points a game for the Wildcats, adding close to 4 rebounds a contest.

It has also been reported that Pack has signed a NIL deal with LifeWallet worth $800,000 over the course of the next two seasons and a car.

