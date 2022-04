WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A possible tornado struck Sharon Springs Friday night, causing damage to several buildings and structures in the town at the western edge of Kansas.

Corey David captured drone photos of the tornado’s aftermath and shared them with Eyewitness News. Stay tuned to KWCH Saturday for a live report from Sharon Springs on Friday’s storm.

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Sharon Springs storm damage (Corey David)

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.