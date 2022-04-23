Warm & windy Saturday

(KWCH) - A few showers are lingering this morning but overall this system is wrapping on up quickly. Expect a mostly cloudy, windy and warm Sunday. The wind though is prompting fire danger across western Kansas and portions of central Kansas. Winds will be coming in from the south in the 20-35 mph range with gusts in the 40 mph range today.

Tonight another round of thunderstorms look likely, but mainly through southeast Kansas. Expect storms to fire in areas like Greenwood - Cowley Counties and lift northeast south and along the turnpike through the evening. Storms look to clear out of Kansas by 10 pm.

Cooler tomorrow but still mild in the 60′s and 70′s across the state with lighter wind in central and eastern Kansas.

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: AM showers/storms, then mostly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 20-35; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SW/NW 10-20. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 71

Mon: High: 65 Low: 43 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 39 Sunny.

Wed: High: 80 Low: 49 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Thu: High: 83 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered PM storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 60 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sat: High: 74 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

