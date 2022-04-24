1 dead after early Sunday shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita police department (WPD) says a Wichita man is dead after a shooting at 1335 N Hydraulic Ave, Sunday.

WPD says officers were called out to the area around 1:20 A.M. and found 31-year-old Nyron Bowen with multiple gunshot wounds. They say he was walking out of a nightclub when witnesses reported hearing gunshots. He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Nearby neighbors say it’s becoming a regular occurrence and are concerned about their safety.

Rain Mallory, who lives a block away, says, “hearing gunshots when you wake up in the middle of the night isn’t exactly what you want, so it’s not the greatest thing ever. There is a bar right down the street every Friday, Saturday, Sunday night; something happens.”

She says this isn’t the first shooting and disturbance in the area.

“Several times about shootings, there have been at least three shootings since we’ve been here, and at least twice they’ve come to see if we have had footage on our security cameras. I have ten of them running around right now, and they run around at night, too,” said Mallory. “They play around in this field across the street after dark. It’s supposed to be a safe neighborhood, but it’s not.”

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

