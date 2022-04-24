WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a cool start to the workweek before temperatures warm up and storm chances return later in the week.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the 30s for most of the state with lower 40s for Wichita and south central Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s.

North winds will range from 10 to 20 mph during the day, which is lighter than the past few days.

The break from the gusty winds will be short-lived as south winds will turn gusty on Tuesday over western Kansas. Winds could gust up to 35 mph at times.

The south winds will lead to a warm up with highs expected to return to the 70s statewide.

Strong south winds will continue on Wednesday for the entire state, which will bring temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s during the afternoon.

Our next chance of showers and storms will arrive Wednesday night mainly over central and eastern Kansas. Thunderstorm activity could continue throughout the day Thursday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. High: 65

Tomorrow Night: Becoming clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 38

Tue: High: 71 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 47 Increasing clouds and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 58 Scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy; scattered storms overnight.

Sat: High: 76 Low: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 50 Partly cloudy.

