HIGH FIRE RISK: Norton County shares precautionary fire evacuation plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Norton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be prepared to evacuate their property in the case of another wildfire.

Fires in Nebraska in Furnas County started Friday and have been mostly contained. However, high winds could cause remaining fires to cross state lines. The Norton County sheriff’s office shared tips on its Facebook to help those in the area prepare, both inside and outside their house.

We would like to take this time and send our well wishes and prayers to all of the property owners, cattleman and... Posted by Norton County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 23, 2022

The evacuation area would consist of properties from W4 to W14 roads and from the state line to K road.

