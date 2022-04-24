Jayhawks kick off Barnstorming tour in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Once KU Basketball fans heard that the NCAA national champions were coming to Wichita to kick off their Barnstorming tour, tickets started selling out.

Lois and Kyson Kimble are one of many families who spent the day waiting in line to see some of their favorite Kansas basketball players.

Lois and Kyson say, “we were very excited. I love the KU. Ever since they won the championship, I was like, this is the most fun place ever. To meet the players and have our items signed. We have our basement decorated in KU.”

Event organizers say so many people showed up Saturday that they had to extend the autograph portion by 45 minutes to accommodate the massive line of general admission fans.

Ochai Agbaji, KU’s star player, said, “I saw the line on one side, and there were screaming fans when we got off the bus. KU runs deep out here, too, so it’s great to see the turnout.” The VIP tickets for this event sold out, allowing them to meet and greet players before the hundreds of general admission ticket holders. Regardless, fans were star-struck.

KU players, personnel, and Wichita east staff hope to make this a yearly event.

