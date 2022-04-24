KU guard Christian Braun declares for NBA draft

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas men’s basketball star, Christian Braun, has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, according to his twitter.

“Just a kid from Kansas,” Braun said, “that’s where I started this journey. Now, 3 years later, I’m a national champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world.”

The Burlington, Kansas native averaged just over 14 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. During the 2021-22 season, the 6′7″ guard shot nearly 50% from the field and was a key factor for the Jayhawks’ historic comeback win during the 2022 national championship.

Multiple sources have Braun projected to be an early second round pick. According to ESPN, the junior is declaring for the draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

Braun is expected to participate in the NBA draft combine May 16-22 in Chicago. The 2022 NBA draft will be held June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

