KU guard Christian Braun declares for NBA draft

=x during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in...
=x during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 72-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas men’s basketball star, Christian Braun, has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, according to his twitter.

“Just a kid from Kansas,” Braun said, “that’s where I started this journey. Now, 3 years later, I’m a national champion. None of that would be possible though, without the best teammates, coaches, and fans in the world.”

The Burlington, Kansas native averaged just over 14 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. During the 2021-22 season, the 6′7″ guard shot nearly 50% from the field and was a key factor for the Jayhawks’ historic comeback win during the 2022 national championship.

Multiple sources have Braun projected to be an early second round pick. According to ESPN, the junior is declaring for the draft while also maintaining his college eligibility.

Braun is expected to participate in the NBA draft combine May 16-22 in Chicago. The 2022 NBA draft will be held June 23 in Brooklyn, New York.

