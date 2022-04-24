Quiet to close the weekend

(KWCH) - After a stretch of wind and rain today is looking to shape up really nicely. Expect 60′s through much of the day with highs touching the 70′s by the late afternoon. We look to stay sunny with lighter winds as well. This quiet trend does look to stick around for the next few days as well.

But some Wednesday a couple weak systems will line up to brush through Kansas brining some rain and shower chances to close out the month of April. So far, these showers don’t look all that significant and will mainly bring a grayer feel to the forecast.

As do look to start off May with some rain and storm chances though, but stay tuned to see how those chances come together!

Wichita Area Forecast

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy. High: 64.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 38 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 46 Increasing clouds and windy; showers overnight.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 60 Mostly cloudy and windy. Afternoon/evening showers.

Sat: High: 77 Low: 60 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy; showers and storms overnight.

