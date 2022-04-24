Wind causes frustration for Wichitans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Windy days come with living in Kansas, and if you were outside Saturday, you would notice it.

The high wind gusts caused minor damage across the Wichita area Friday night and Saturday. The strong wind caused downed tree branches near downtown Wichita.

Emergency management crews were working on damage to a tornado siren on the campus of Benton Elementary School in west Wichita.

With the wind speeds over 30 miles per hour, golfers at Arthur B Sims Golf Course say these wind speeds certainly impacted their golf game. However, that didn’t stop golfers from coming out on Saturday.

“So far, the wind has been at our back, so it’s been improving our golf game by a couple of strokes, but it’s gusting around pretty crazy,” says golfer Cory Whitlock. “Often, the wind will knock your shot down right. Just because it’s blowing a certain direction doesn’t mean your ball can’t get past the gust that’s coming down, so your shot would go straight down into the ground many times.”

While it is Kansas, some were hoping the wind would finally let up.

Reed Cooper, another golfer, says, “chill out with the wind just for one day, so the guys out here on the golf course. One day man, that’s all I’m asking for.”

