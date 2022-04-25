Advertisement

French beans recalled for listeria risk

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.
The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.(FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting a recall because of a potential listeria contamination.

The recalled products are one-pound packages of Hippie Organics French beans.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

The company Alpine Fresh, located in Doral, Florida, voluntarily issued the recall isolated to one lot.

The beans are in clear plastic packages marked with lot number 313-626 on the back.

No illnesses linked to the beans have been reported.

The company says it is taking corrective action to prevent this from happening again.

Customers can return the product for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn...
UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting that left family member critically injured
Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Police report filed in alleged water cooler tampering incident at Bethany College
Statistics show the most looked at playing cards are the Aces. The steering committee for this...
Kansas detectives hope playing cards help solve dozens of cold cases

Latest News

A report by the Anti-Defamation League found a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents of...
Antisemitic crimes skyrocket in 2021 in New York, New Jersey
The sheriff says he is waiting on a forensic analysis before turning the case over to...
New footage released in 'Rust' film set shooting
grocery store
Effort to eliminate food sales tax hits another snag in Kansas Legislature
Three suspects were detained, including a man believed to be the person seen on video walking...
Kidnapped baby found safe after tip from nursing home employee
The White House says Harris “has exhibited no symptoms,” and President Joe Biden was not...
VP Harris tests positive for COVID-19