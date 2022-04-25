Inmate accidentally released from Sedgwick County jail arrested in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inmate who was released from the Sedgwick County Detention Facility last month has been arrested in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Nehemiah Reed was arrested on April 8 on an outstanding warrant related to his pending criminal case in Sedgwick County District Court.

Reed was in custody on two writs to detain through the Juvenile District Court and criminal possession of a firearm charge through the Adult District Court. After the adult case was dismissed by the District Court a paperwork error in the Sheriff’s Office was made concerning the sentencing status of the two juvenile cases and Reed was released from custody in error on March 21, 2022.

