Monday morning has a March feel

Temperatures trending upward.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:56 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky temperatures will climb into the middle 60s, but that keeps us 5 to 10 degrees below normal.

After another chilly night in the 30s, temperatures will trend higher on Tuesday. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s are near normal for late April. Wednesday looks even warmer, but it will also be windy.

Our next weather maker will be a slow moving, stalled frontal boundary moving through the area on Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms are a safe, but the exact timing and strength is uncertain at this time.

A second shot of showers and storms will arrive on Friday night and those have a better chance of becoming strong to severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 19-15. High: 65.

Tonight: Becoming clear and cool. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Wind: S 10-20. High: 71.

Wed: Low: 47. High: 80. Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 79. Morning storm chance, then partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 83. Partly cloudy and windy with overnight storms.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 75. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

Sun: Low: 50. High: 76. Partly cloudy.

