Report: National gas prices up again after a brief decrease

The average price for a gallon of gas has risen again after a brief dip, AAA reports.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(Gray News) – Gas prices have risen again after a short dip nationwide.

According to a report from AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas rose four cents over the past week to $4.12.

Fears that less Russian oil will enter the global market are countered by fears of a COVID-caused economic slowdown in China, which is the world’s leading oil consumer. These forces are opposed and causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, according to the report.

The current national average for a gallon of gas, which sits at $4.12, is 12 cents less than it was a month ago. It’s $1.24 more than it was one year ago, at $2.88.

The states with the top three weekly increases are:

  1. Maryland, with a 13 cent increase
  2. Delaware, with a 12 cent increase
  3. Kansas, with an 11 cent increase

The top three least expensive states are:

  1. Georgia, where the price is $3.71
  2. Arkansas, where the price is $3.74
  3. Missouri, where the price is $3.75

You can learn what prices are at gas stations near you with the AAA app. More information can be found at AAA.com/mobile.

