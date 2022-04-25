Advertisement

SBA loans approved for Cottonwood Complex wildfire damages

Cottonwood Complex
Cottonwood Complex
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Small Business Administration has approved an Administrative Declaration for residents and business owners in Reno County affected by the Cottonwood Complex Wildland Fire March 5-16. In addition to Reno County, residents and businesses in the nearby counties of Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Pratt, Rice, Sedgwick and Stafford are also eligible to apply for low-interest SBA loans.

“Natural disasters disrupt families and businesses in so many ways,” said deputy director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management Angee Morgan. “These SBA disaster loans will help get people and businesses back on their feet more quickly.”

SBA staff will open a Disaster Loan Outreach Center Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m. The center will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the disaster loan program, explain the application process and help complete applications. No appointment is necessary.

The address is: Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Reno County Courthouse

206 West First Ave.

Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. SBA can also lend additional funds to businesses and homeowners to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of future disaster damage.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn...
UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting that left family member critically injured
Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Police report filed in alleged water cooler tampering incident at Bethany College
Statistics show the most looked at playing cards are the Aces. The steering committee for this...
Kansas detectives hope playing cards help solve dozens of cold cases

Latest News

grocery store
Effort to eliminate food sales tax hits another snag in Kansas Legislature
View down the aisle of a grocery store in Kansas.
Effort to eliminate food sales tax hits another snag in Kansas Legislature
A Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle was hit by a commercial vehicle during a truck inspection on...
KHP vehicle hit on I-70, trooper not seriously hurt
Wichita State guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives the ball against Houston guard Jamal Shead (1)...
NIL collective inks first deal, Shocker PG Craig Porter returning to Wichita State
Larry Burks Sr.
Task force member, Wichita NAACP president discusses recommended changes after Cedric Lofton's death