Week of April 25: Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In partnership with the Workforce Centers, this week, we’re featuring jobs in the retail industry.

MONDAY: Route Driver | Premier Food Service | Wichita | $17.50 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11982292 | Benefits Include: •Holidays •Matching 401(k) •Health, Dental, Vision and Life Insurance •Paid Time Off •Competitive Pay

TUESDAY: Store Manager in Training | Ultra Modern Pool & Patio | Wichita | $32,000-$38,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11974292 | Benefits Include: •Health insurance •Paid time off •Dental insurance •Vision insurance •401(k) •Referral program •Employee discount

WEDNESDAY: Maintenance Technician | Jump Start Stores | Wichita | $21-S27 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11982265 | Benefits Include: •Medical Insurance. •Dental. •Paid Time Off.

THURSDAY: Window and Door Installer Lead | Pella Products of Kansas | Wichita | $52,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11982357 | Why Should You Apply: •Competitive compensation package. •Great benefits. • Company paid gym membership. • Great team that is passionate about all aspects of the company. • Quality and innovative product. • Welcoming and engaging culture. • Brand recognition.

FRIDAY: General Manager | Cotti Foods Midwest Inc, DBA Wendy’s | Andover |$16-$22 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11974085 | Benefits Include: •We pride ourselves in maintaining a positive and flexible work environment. •Uniforms Provided. •Bonus Program. •Comparable Pay. •Flexible work schedule. •Free meal program. •Health Insurance option. •Sick Time. •Vacation Time.

