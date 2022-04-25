Advertisement

Wichita doctor raising money to take supplies to Ukraine

Dr. Joshua Davis just returned from Poland and Ukraine, and he's already making plans to return with more medical supplies for those in need.
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The war in Ukraine started two months ago on Feb. 24. Images of the war-torn country have compelled some people from Kansas to travel to the country to offer aid, that includes one emergency room doctor from Wichita.

Dr. Joshua Davis just returned to Wichita on Thursday from his week-long trip to Poland and Ukraine, and he is already planning to go back and take more medical supplies to help.

“I really couldn’t imagine myself doing anything else,” said Davis.

But the images from Ukraine left him feeling helpless in Kansas.

“After watching that for a couple of weeks, I just really couldn’t do anything about it. it seemed like the best thing for me with my background would be to offer some medical support,” said the ER physician.

Davis asked friends from the medical community, including his own hospital, Ascension Via Christi, to fill up two suitcases full of medical supplies to help Ukrainians.

“I was bringing gauze and IV catheters. two boxes of gloves, literally, gloves that we take for granted. It really makes me feel blessed and privileged to work somewhere, where you have access to all of these,” said Davis.

During his mission to provide assistance, Davis said he could hear the air raid sirens going off in the middle night while he was in Lviv, Ukraine.

“It was scary to think about that. but I think when you have people deal with it all the time and see it, it gives you a different perspective of i’m blessed to be here and not have to deal with that,”

He said it was eye-opening to see Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“I think appreciative and strong. All of the refugees are incredibly appreciative of every little thing that has been done for them. and then the will of the Ukrainian people is really strong,” said Davis.

He’s already planning to go back to Ukraine this summer to help more refugees.

“They don’t have gloves, IV supplies, and tournakits and very simple medical things. It makes me think like, no matter how bad it’s here, it’s really nothing compared to what they’re currently dealing with,” Davis said.

Davis has started a GoFundMe to raise money to buy more medical supplies. If the needed items are collected sooner, he plans to ship them so they can be used right away.

