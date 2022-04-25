Winfield shops still impacted by 2021 winter freeze, bills higher than ever

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield small businesses are still feeling the impact of high utility prices following the 2021 deep freeze that left the town asking the state of Kansas for a loan to cover the cost of keeping the power on.

Owner of the Walnut Valley Outpost, Tara Sutton, says they didn’t heat the shop in the winter, drastically cutting their utility usage. However, they’re still receiving higher bills than they ever have.

“It definitely doubled per usage, which is a lot in a building this size, and then to potentially be looking at a double bill for several consecutive months is a lot to process and handle as a small business owner,” says Sutton. “I feel like it’s hitting the community pretty hard as far as our customer base and other small business owners and people who own rentals; it’s got all of us a little worried, a lot worried.”

Tatta Roth, the owner of Trunk n Treasures, says they’ve also cut their gas and electric consumption.

“When I took January through March of last year compared to this year, it was a 38 percent increase just in utilities,” said Roth. “In the winter, we didn’t turn the heat up quite as high; we haven’t turned the air conditioner on yet. We prop the door open and let the dust come in.”

Both Sutton and Roth say the utility surcharge, more expensive shipping costs, supply chain disruptions, and high gas prices are creating a multi-faceted problem for small business owners.

“I love Winfield, our community, and our building, but at what point are you thinking this isn’t making sense anymore. It’s an ongoing dialog. In a battle, somedays, you want to put your head down and run away. But I don’t think that’s the answer either,” said Sutton.

All they can ask is that people continue to shop local.

