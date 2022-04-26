1 killed in crash south of Pawnee and Greenwich, near Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person died from their injuries in a Sedgwick County crash, south of Pawnee and Greenwich, near Wichita. The crash happened a little before 9:30 p.m.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for further information. Watch for updates here and on Eyewitness News This Morning as they become available.

