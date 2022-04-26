Advertisement

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent, 2 others

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday of the Ukrainians' efforts against the Russian invasion.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is announcing that he has granted the first three pardons of his term. In one case Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of bribery for trying to sell a copy of an agency file.

Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

