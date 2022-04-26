Advertisement

Body recovered from Winfield Lake

The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned in Winfield Lake on Tuesday.(Sedgwick Count Fire District 1)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews recovered a person’s body from Winfield Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 Facebook page.

The Sedgwick County Fire Department’s dive team, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City Fire and EMS all assisted in the search for the person who they discovered had apparently drowned at the lake.

The person’s identity has not been released.

UPDATE: In a combined effort with our crews, Kansas Fish and Game, Winfield and Arkansas City, KS Fire/EMS Department we...

Posted by Sedgwick County Fire District 1 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

opyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn...
UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting that left family member critically injured
Statistics show the most looked at playing cards are the Aces. The steering committee for this...
Kansas detectives hope playing cards help solve dozens of cold cases
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Perceived lack of progress with NIL, players leaving frustrate Wichita State basketball fans
Bethany College officials are investigating an allegation that someone associated with its...
Police report filed in alleged water cooler tampering incident at Bethany College

Latest News

Larry Burks Sr.
Task force member, Wichita NAACP president discusses recommended changes after Cedric Lofton's death
Kansas Senate 4.26.22
Kansas Senate overrides governor's veto on transgender student-athletes
Use of Force Full Screen
Task force releases recommendations following death of Cedric Lofton
Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Senate overrides 4 of Gov. Kelly's vetoes