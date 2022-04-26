Chilly morning turns to warm afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another unseasonably chilly morning with out the door temperatures in the 30s. Later today under sunny skies, temperatures will climb into the near normal lower 70s.

After a milder night in the 40s, temperatures will soar into the lower 80s on Wednesday alongside a strong and gusty breeze from the south. Higher humidity should offset some of the fire weather concerns, but red flag warnings are possible.

Our next weather maker will be a slow moving, stalled frontal boundary sweeping through the area on Wednesday night into Thursday. Showers and storms are possible to likely, and some may be strong but widespread severe weather is not expected.

A second shot of showers and storms will arrive on Friday evening into the night and those have a better chance of becoming strong to severe.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: SE/S 5-15. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cool. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 80.

Thu: Low: 58. High: 79. Morning storm chance, then partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 62. High: 83. Partly cloudy and windy with evening storms.

Sat: Low: 55. High: 77. Decreasing clouds, windy, and cooler.

Sun: Low: 47. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 52. High: 78. Partly cloudy.

