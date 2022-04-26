Community task force releases recommendations for change after Wichita teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Seven months after the death of a Wichita teenager at a Wichita hospital after he was in custody at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake Assessment Center, a community task force released its recommendations for change

Seventeen-year-old Cedric Lofton died in September, two dies after he was placed in the prone position inside JIAC.

At its meeting Tuesday, the task force finalized a document recommending changes. Twenty-two community members from nonprofit groups and others were part of the group formally named the Sedgwick County Department of Corrections Community Task Force. The document finalized Tuesday contains 58 recommendations.

Among those serving on the task force was Greater Wichita Ministerial League President Pastor Carol Kirkendoll. The mission of the ministerial league is to bring people together.

“We come together for the common good of the city to talk about things that might make our community better,” Kirkendoll said.

Kirkendoll said more should have been done to help Lofton on the night he was taken to JIAC.

“There should have been someone there to help him in the situation he was going through,” Kirkendoll said. “Maybe that would’ve prevented the police or the county from being in the situation that they were in, if we had enough funding and enough mental health workers.”

The task force’s 58 recommendations are broken down into four categories that include increased funding for programs such as prevention and intervention for youth and families before they’re placed in the foster care system, to more money for COMCARE and ICT-1, which is an integrated co-op team that includes mental health, medicine and law enforcement that respond to crisis calls.

“The fourth things that Sedgwick County will look at is, first of all, our budget. Second of all, any kind of policies that need changed. Third, training that needs to be addressed, and fourth, the legislative agenda for 2023.The reason for this is to make sure that we never have another incident like the Cedric Lofton case,” Sedgwick County Commission Chairman David Dennis said.

One recommendation with a July 1 deadline is updating the use-of-force policy in JIAC. It includes avoiding the prone position and a staff member present that will observe and tap out any co-worker who appears to have reached their limit when working with a juvenile.

“A lot of people feel lie that even now that no one’s really been held liable for this,” Kirkendoll said. “And so I hope that some kind of way we can comfort them and let them know that we really tried to represent them well on this committee so that this incident with CJ (Cedric) never, ever happens again”

Eyewitness News further discussed recommended changes in a one-on-one interview with community task force member and Wichita NAACP President Larry Burks Sr.

