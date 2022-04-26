Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, near Central and McLean.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say two alarms were called on the fire, meaning extra help was requested to help fight the blaze. There was also a report of a possible gas leak.

EMS was requested for at least one person on the scene.

