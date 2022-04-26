Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in west Wichita

On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, near Central & McLean.
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, near Central & McLean.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 2900 block of W. Newell, near Central and McLean.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say two alarms were called on the fire, meaning extra help was requested to help fight the blaze. There was also a report of a possible gas leak.

EMS was requested for at least one person on the scene.

