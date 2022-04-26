Advertisement

‘Denim Day,’ showing support for sexual assault survivors, coming up

'Denim Day'
'Denim Day'(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:37 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and advocates in Wichita want you to wear denim Wednesday, April 27, in support of sexual assault survivors.

In 1999, the Italian Supreme Court overturned a man’s rape conviction, in large part, taking into account the tightness of the victim’s jeans. Enraged by the verdict, the women in the Italian Parliament protested by wearing jeans on the steps of the Supreme Court. International media picked up on this protest and the wearing of denim in support of victims eventually spread.

“It’s a response to show victims are never to blame for their own assault, combating victim-blaming and rape culture” said Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center Director of Survivor Services Mary Stolz.

From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29 in Old Town, to wrap up Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center is holding an event for survivors.

