Kansas lawmaker’s remarks about trans colleague causes furor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP and KWCH) - LGBTQ-rights advocates are calling for a Kansas state lawmaker to be formally censured after she said she didn’t want to share the women’s restrooms at the Statehouse with a transgender colleague.

The Kansas House’s top Republican says GOP state Rep. Cheryl Helmer’s comments about Democratic Rep. Stephanie Byers are “unfortunate” and Democrats condemned them. Helmer made the remarks in an email Sunday to a University of Kansas student and in subsequent media interviews.

The state’s leading LGBTQ rights lobbyist called them “a new level of toxic bigotry.”

Helmer said Tuesday that she’s concerned about child safety and that parents shouldn’t be allowed to “change” a young child’s gender.

In an effort to speak out against HB-2210, making it a crime to perform gender reassignment surgery or hormone replacement on a minor, Brenan Riffel reached out to the bill’s sponsors, including Rep. Helmer. Riffel wants people who sponsor such bills to realize those impacted by the bills and supportive of people impacted by them would like to have dialogue to help with understanding, not debate.

“But you shouldn’t be abusing your office to hurt people,” Riffel said.

The email reply Riffel received from Helmer is leading to scorn at the Statehouse.

“I was surprised with how blatant Rep. Helmer was towards Rep. Byers,” Riffel said.

In the reply, Rep. Helmer said “a doctor can inject meds and dilute but cannot destroy what God has done in the perfection of the human being.”

Rep. Helmer added, “I do not appreciate the huge transgender female who is now in our restrooms at the capitol,” referring to Rep. Byers.

Rep. Byers said what took her by surprise was someone saying this publicly.

“We need to realize that the representative’s comments are the tip of that iceberg,” Byers said. “Underneath the water are all those that happen behind the closed doors, and those are the folks pushing these bans on trans kids.”

Rep. Byers said this shows the intent of bills aimed at the transgender community.

“Try to defend it over and over again, saying it’s about fairness in women’s sports, but an instance like this comes up and you realize it really isn’t about fairness in women’s sports. It’s a direct attack once again on transgender people,” she said.

Rep. Byers said this also has a detrimental impact on trans youth.

“Hearing these type of things come out just confirms to them why they need to remain in the dark, and it’s a very dark and lonely place to be,” she said.

Riffel said these bills and impacts aren’t isolated to Kansas, but are seen across the country.

“You don’t have to understand someone to be caring and compassionate towards them,” Riffel said.

Tuesday, Eyewitness News reached out to Rep. Helmer multiple times to speak with her. In a Facebook post, she stood by the bill she is sponsoring, HB-2210.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.