Advertisement

Krispy Kreme debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts

Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.
Krispy Kreme doughnuts featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal are available now through May 5.(Krispy Kreme via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re looking for that morning sugar rush to kick off your day but can’t decide between a doughnut and cereal, why not have both?

Krispy Kreme just came out with Cinnamon Toast Crunch doughnuts.

The doughnut chain is offering three doughnuts featuring the classic cereal. One is a glazed doughnut covered in a cinnamon milk icing and bits of cinnamon toast crunch cereal, or you can get a glazed donut topped with either cream cheese icing or dulce de leche icing topped with pieces of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar.

The doughnuts are on sale now through May 5. You can get them individually or by the box.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistics show the most looked at playing cards are the Aces. The steering committee for this...
Kansas detectives hope playing cards help solve dozens of cold cases
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
Elijah Reed mugshot
Inmate accidentally released from Sedgwick County jail arrested in Texas
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Perceived lack of progress with NIL, players leaving frustrate Wichita State basketball fans
A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn...
UPDATE: Suspect identified in shooting that left family member critically injured

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end
Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar in San...
Woman detained in California kidnapping of baby by stranger
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W....
Newell house fire