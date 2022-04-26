Advertisement

Man critically injured in shooting south of Wichita

A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn...
A man suffered critical injuries in a late-Monday-afternoon shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood, just south of Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered critical injuries in an early-Monday-evening shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood, just south of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence situation in the call made about 5:30 pm. Deputies arrived on the scene on Meadowview Avenue where they were told two people were outside a home arguing and that a gun was involved.

From the scene a man with at least one gunshot wound was taken to a Wichita hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is “possibly known,” and said there are no safety concerns to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Statistics show the most looked at playing cards are the Aces. The steering committee for this...
Kansas detectives hope playing cards help solve dozens of cold cases
Elijah Reed mugshot
Inmate accidentally released from Sedgwick County jail arrested in Texas
Feb, 16, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during an AAC matchup between the Wichita State Shockers...
Perceived lack of progress with NIL, players leaving frustrate Wichita State basketball fans
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

Latest News

Salina housing
As Salina grows, developers work to provide solutions to housing shortage
Wichita Heights High School Football Coach Dominick Dingle
Wichita high school football coach weighs in on team prayer issue taken up by Supreme Court
Remington HS production of 'Honk!'
Remington HS prepares for student performance of musical, 'Honk!'
Manufactured homes in Salina, Kansas
As Salina grows, developers work to provide solutions to housing shortage
KWCH Car Crash generic
1 killed in crash south of Pawnee and Greenwich, near Wichita