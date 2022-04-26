Man critically injured in shooting south of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered critical injuries in an early-Monday-evening shooting in the Oaklawn neighborhood, just south of Wichita.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence situation in the call made about 5:30 pm. Deputies arrived on the scene on Meadowview Avenue where they were told two people were outside a home arguing and that a gun was involved.

From the scene a man with at least one gunshot wound was taken to a Wichita hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is “possibly known,” and said there are no safety concerns to the public.

