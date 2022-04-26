Advertisement

Officer’s job offer with police department revoked due to HIV diagnosis, DOJ says

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against...
Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Gray News) – The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a town in Indiana for discriminating against a police officer diagnosed with HIV.

According to the Department of Justice, the lawsuit alleges the police department in the town of Clarksville revoked a job officer to a qualified person based on his diagnosis.

The DOJ said the officer had been successfully working for the police department as a volunteer for over a year and was fully qualified for the position.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers for the Southern District of Indiana. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination.”

Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act prohibits employers from discriminating against anyone skilled for the position on the basis of disability.

“No qualified individual should lose a hard-earned career opportunity because of misguided views about their disability that are not supported by medicine or science,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit reflects the Justice Department’s firm commitment to protecting qualified workers, including those with HIV, from unlawful employment discrimination.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
The Sedgwick County Fire Department's dive team helped recover the body of a person who drowned...
UPDATE: Police identify man found dead in Winfield City Lake
KWCH Car Crash generic
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed while walking dog near Pawnee and Greenwich
Ellie Kuslis, 4, was killed by a tractor in a tragic accident.
4-year-old girl killed by farm tractor in tragic accident, police say
On Tuesday, Wichita firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire in the 2900 block of W....
Mother, child escape 2-alarm fire in west Wichita

Latest News

A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer...
Report: Minneapolis Police Department engaged in racist tactics
Thomas “Jay” Raynard James, 55, spent more than 30 years in prison after he was wrongfully...
Judge vacates life sentence of wrongfully convicted man
A Florida judge has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old man who prosecutors said was...
Wrongfully convicted man released from prison after 30 years
The daughter of KHP Trooper Shawn Summers shared photos and an urgent message to drivers after...
‘I almost lost my dad today:’ KHP trooper’s daughter reacts to crash along I-70
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school